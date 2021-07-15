Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of METC opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $261.49 million, a P/E ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

