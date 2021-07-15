Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RANJY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.