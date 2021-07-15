Raymond James Lowers Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Price Target to $54.00

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the stock’s current price.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.72 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. As a group, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total transaction of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761 in the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth about $19,901,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after purchasing an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 40.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.