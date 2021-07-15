Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $571,580.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00112809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00151757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,602.51 or 1.00321112 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00956955 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,475,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.