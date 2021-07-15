Reach (LON:RCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $304.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 302.22 ($3.95), with a volume of 828885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290.50 ($3.80).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Reach alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £985.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.74.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.