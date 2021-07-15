Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Crest Nicholson (CRST)

Crest Nicholson (LON: CRST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/5/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Crest Nicholson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on the stock.

Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 404 ($5.28). 287,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,675. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,303.85. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

