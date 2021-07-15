Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 263.2% from the June 15th total of 476,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Recon Technology by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

