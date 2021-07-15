RED One Day Volume Reaches $14,098.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One RED coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $567,550.13 and approximately $14,098.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00393525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000042 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

