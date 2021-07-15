Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in June

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDLCF opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. Redline Communications Group has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Redline Communications Group Company Profile

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

