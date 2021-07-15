Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $191.57 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

