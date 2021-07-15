Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 150,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 418,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $54.88 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.03.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

