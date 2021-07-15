Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.