Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.88. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

