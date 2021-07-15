Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

