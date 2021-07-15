Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Qorvo by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 91,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 26.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $192.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.28 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

