REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.93). REGENXBIO reported earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($3.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($4.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.26) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of RGNX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.83. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

