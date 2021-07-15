Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) Shares Down 16.4%

Remedent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REMI)’s stock price was down 16.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 10,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19.

Remedent Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REMI)

Remedent, Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.