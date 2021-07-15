Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 1,550.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neenah by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Neenah by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neenah by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neenah alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NP opened at $49.91 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.