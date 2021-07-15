Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Evolent Health worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock worth $1,923,914. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.