Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 171,700 Shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Viomi Technology worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $191.64 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIOT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Viomi Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Viomi Technology Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.