Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 21,800 Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.50% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KINS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KINS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

NASDAQ KINS opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.