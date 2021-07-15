Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,387 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 52.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Rogers by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Rogers by 14,033.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $226,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock worth $1,720,166. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $194.53 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $229.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.