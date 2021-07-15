Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,502 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.11 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29. The firm has a market cap of $409.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

