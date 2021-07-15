Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Noah as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Noah by 361.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noah during the first quarter worth about $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Nomura raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CICC Research raised shares of Noah from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $57.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

