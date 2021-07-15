RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RNR opened at $150.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $142.61 and a 12-month high of $191.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

