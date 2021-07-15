Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

RNLSY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux cut Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Renault from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Renault stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

