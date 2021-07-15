ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:RNUGF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.78. ReNeuron Group has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReNeuron Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

