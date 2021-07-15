Research Solutions (RSSS) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Research Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Research Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Research Solutions Competitors 1127 5732 10656 309 2.57

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 73.66%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.95%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24% Research Solutions Competitors -146.28% -11.49% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $31.06 million -$660,000.00 -99.33 Research Solutions Competitors $2.91 billion $313.54 million -203.57

Research Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 3.70, meaning that their average stock price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

