RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 345.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RSPI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,847. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the nervous system's endogenous cannabinoid receptors for use in refractory chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.