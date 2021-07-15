RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 345.8% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RSPI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,847. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
