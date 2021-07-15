Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $72.81 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.81.

QSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 6,300 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $444,150.00. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 117,686 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $2,177,191.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,822 shares of company stock valued at $30,520,836. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.05. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

