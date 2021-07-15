Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €110.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €81.40 ($95.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €84.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 389.47. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

