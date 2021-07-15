Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) Short Interest Down 99.1% in June

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 863,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICE. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rice Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RICE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 83,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,752. Rice Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

