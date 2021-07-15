Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,077.08 ($79.40) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,098.84. The company has a market cap of £98.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

