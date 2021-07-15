Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 6,190.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,190.77 ($80.88).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,077.08 ($79.40) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £98.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,098.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

