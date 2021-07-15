Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 4,371.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63.
About Rio Tinto Group
