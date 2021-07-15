Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 4,371.4% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 313.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTNTF opened at $97.70 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.85 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.