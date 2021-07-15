Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO) shares were down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 102,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 115,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on Rio2 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$147.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rio2 Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Rio2 (CVE:RIO)

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile; and seven prospects in the north of Chile. Rio2 Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

