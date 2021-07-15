RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 1,000 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 2,200 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $53,218.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 1,201 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total transaction of $28,499.73.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $105,688.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $106,524.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $103,752.00.

RFM stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,075,000.

