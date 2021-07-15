Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 3.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,970.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,563,000 after buying an additional 1,245,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,014,210 shares of company stock worth $71,359,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.90. 219,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,170.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

