Riverpark Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $14,821,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 50.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $247.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $246.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

