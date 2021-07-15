Riverpark Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.37. 8,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,430. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.10, a PEG ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

