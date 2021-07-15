Riverpark Capital Management LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.6% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.21. The company had a trading volume of 140,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,054,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.50 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $350.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

