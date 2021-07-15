RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 784.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 495,698 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,744. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 138.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

