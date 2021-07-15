RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.80. RLX Technology shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 12,956 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.