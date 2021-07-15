Robert J. Traube Sells 8,120 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,618.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zuora stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.