Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC Sells 160,921 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,921 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 4.7% of Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

CPRT traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.80. 2,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,999. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.