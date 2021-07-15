Roche Holding AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roche in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $331.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Roche by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

