ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.79

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and traded as low as $45.07. ROHM shares last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 278 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $907.93 million for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

