Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.04 million, a PE ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Gaia by 305.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

