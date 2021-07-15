Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) Trading Down 0.1%

Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.62. Approximately 2,512 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 16,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF (NYSEARCA:MVP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 175,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 25.09% of Roundhill Pro Sports, Media & Apparel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

