Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 1,903,683 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 261.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Synchrony Financial worth $106,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

